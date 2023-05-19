Chevy’s Silverado EV will come with an EPA range rating of up to 450 miles. Robotic charging is being tested in Texas. And the 2024 Toyota Tacoma goes hybrid—at least for some of the lineup. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The hybrid models headline a 2024 Toyota Tacoma pickup lineup revealed Thursday night. But as with Toyota’s larger Tundra pickups, hybrid versions prioritize towing, hauling, and replacing larger engines more than they go for peak mpg. And despite the rumor mill and what Toyota’s concept vehicles might suggest, there’s no sign of a Tacoma EV yet.

The Ziggy robotic charger will be tested soon in an airport parking lot, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), as part of a pilot program looking at innovative charging solutions. Will it help boost parking flexibility and bypass “ICEing” drama?

And the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has an official EPA rating of 450 miles, GM reports, with its larger battery pack. That battery pack size hasn’t yet been clarified, but the automaker says the paperwork is in. It’s on track to start deliveries in spring 2023 as scheduled—which sounds like right about now.

