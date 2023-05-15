Rivian supply and demand brings a much shorter wait time for its electric trucks. Honda reveals a new EV for Europe. And Ford tests hydrogen fuel-cell tech. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As Rivian continues to ramp up production, it confirmed last week that the wait time on some versions of the R1T electric pickup is down to just 14 days in some cases. That’s no cause for a price cut, according to the company and its CEO, but there are lower-priced models on the way.

Honda revealed a mainstream compact electric SUV for Europe—one that will go up against the Hyundai Kona Electric and others. As with the well-received Honda E, there are no plans to bring it to the U.S.

And Ford has announced what amounts to its most significant consideration of hydrogen fuel-cell tech in 15 years or more. With a three-year UK trial project, Ford is looking at fuel-cell E-Transit vans used in place of its heaviest commercial vans—of the sort that still might otherwise require diesel engines today.

_______________________________________

