Honda has found a lot of success in Europe with its Honda e hatchback. And now it’s adding a second EV to its Continental lineup with the e:Ny1.

Honda calls the e:Ny1 “the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe.” The small crossover appears positioned for the B-segment core of the Euro market, rivaling a number of compact crossover EVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric, and Honda says it will offer a premium level of ride comfort plus the brand’s driving traits for dynamics and responsiveness.

The e:Ny1 makes 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque, and it offers a European-cycle WLTP range of 256 miles. Its 68.8-kwh battery pack can be DC fast-charged from 10-80% in 45 minutes, according to Honda.

This model doesn’t follow the retro-futuristic design statement of the well-received Honda E and its companion Sports EV Concept. Instead, it combines a more formal roofline, “hidden” rear door handles, and a combination of tall stance and smooth details.

As such, it looks much like the European-market version of the HR-V, which is already offered as a hybrid only and not related to the non-hybrid U.S. HR-V. Although it stands out as upscale or upmarket in some of its details—such as its 15.1 inches of portrait-oriented touchscreen space.

The name, which some might liken to part of a randomly generated password, does follow a bit of logic to Honda. As the name suggests, this new EV is related to the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs already sold in China, as part of joint ventures with Chinese automakers and a shared “e:N” architecture that Honda says pays close attention to underfloor aerodynamics and body rigidity.

Honda has said that this e:N architecture, like the Honda e, isn’t coming to the U.S. It hasn’t had any plug-in models in its U.S. lineup for a couple of years, but the GM-based Prologue electric SUV arrives next year, followed by a Honda-developed EV in 2025.