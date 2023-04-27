Airless tires could be a step closer. Vinfast gets a funding boost. And EVs still cost a whole lot extra in some cases to insure. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A $2.5 billion boost for Vietnam’s Vinfast may help keep the company moving even if its IPO gets delayed—allowing the company to keep pushing along with its vision of multiple EVs for the U.S. market, including U.S. assembly in North Carolina.

EVs still cost much more than gas vehicles to insure—even considering hybrids—according to an assessment from Consumer Reports. The soaring cost of battery replacement and a higher level of writeoffs for EVs after collisions definitely has a role in that, but there is hope in at least one model costing less to insure than some comparable hybrids: the Nissan Leaf.

And airless tires might be a step closer to reality. According to a report, Michelin says that it’s recently tested its EV-focused Uptis airless tire up to 130 mph—a speed that could qualify these tires for their use in law enforcement vehicles, as well as the autonomous vehicles.

