Tesla results suggest demand may be flagging, while a study underscores the importance of legacy automakers keeping up with EV demand. The revamped Q8 E-Tron lineup reaches for 300 miles in America, and the Fisker Ocean tops 400 miles of range in Europe. And we sample the U.S. version of the head-turning Ioniq 6. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive reviewing the U.S.-spec 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, we found this electric sedan to be more spry than sporty, optimized for efficiency, and calm and quiet in a way the Tesla Model 3 is not.

The Fisker Ocean is good for a 440-mile range rating in Europe, the company reported last week—on that market’s more optimistic WLTP testing cycle, with U.S. EPA results not yet released. In Europe, those numbers are enough to beat the Tesla Model Y.

The 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron starts at $75,495, the automaker confirmed last week, with at least some versions still on track for a 300-mile range. The modest price hike combined with the additional range and a sportier tune should make this version a lot more competitive versus the likes of the BMW iX and Mercedes EQE SUV.

Did recent Tesla price cuts spur stronger sales? Production and delivery numbers from the EV maker released over the weekend paint a cloudier picture—and suggest that it’s continuing to build more vehicles than it’s selling.

Meanwhile, mass-market automotive brands not meeting EV demand will lose market share, suggests Consumer Reports, citing forecasts and recent surveys finding a 350% increase in EV demand from 2020 to 2022. CR predicts that if supplies of EVs continue to fall short, consumers will go to other EV-savvy brands or forgo the purchase of other models seen as obsolete.

