The 2024 Q8 E-Tron starts at $75,495 with destination, Audi confirmed, and it suggested that the Q8 E-Tron will have at least one version capable of a 300-mile EPA range.

In addition to the base Q8 E-Tron with conventional SUV bodywork, the lineup includes a Q8 Sportback S-Line E-Tron model with a more coupe-like Sportback body style and $78,895 base price.

With only a modest price hike above outgoing E-Tron SUV and Sportback versions, this is right where Audi suggested it would be priced at the time of a first drive of the Q8 E-Tron in a European-spec version in December.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

The Q8 E-Tron feels friskier than the outgoing E-Tron version—primarily because of a quicker steering ratio and other tuning changes. It replaces the E-Tron SUV and Sportback, Audi's first volume all-electric models, folding them into the Q8 SUV family alongside existing gasoline-powered models.

All Q8 E-Tron models have a battery pack with 106 kwh of net capacity—a 23% increase over the outgoing E-Tron, Audi notes. Adjustments to the battery management system allow for use of 93% of battery capacity, up from 91% before. Audi claims the Q8 Sportback E-Tron with the optional Ultra Package achieves an EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

Faster charging is another improvement in the Q8 vs the E-Tron. The maximum DC fast-charging power rate increases from 150 kw to 170 kw, allowing for a 10% to 80% charge in about 31 minutes, Audi estimates. The Q8 E-Tron is also capable of Level 2 AC charging at up to 19.2 kw, which can fully charge the pack in 6.5 hours, or 13 hours at 9.6 kw.

The Q8 E-Tron models are joined by the Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback—although the Q4 family goes much more for practicality than Q8-like charm. The E-Tron GT and its sportier RS variant remain as the only sedans in Audi's EV lineup.