F-150 Lightning prices rise again, GMC teases an overlanding version of the Hummer EV, and Jeep provides another glimpse of what it takes to make a Wrangler EV. And tax-credit details released this morning make April 18 the day credits fall away for many EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With guidance for rules on critical minerals requirements issued Friday and due to be enacted April 18, the number of credit-qualifying EVs will drop significantly, and the amount many existing models qualify for will drop from $7,500 to $3,750. But with the inclusion of free trade partners, under a loose definition, materials from Japan and South Korea, among many nations, will be included.

Ford has again raised prices on the base F-150 Lightning electric pickup and some models farther up the lineup. That leaves the base Pro version of this truck nearly 50% higher than it initially amounted to less than a year ago.

GMC teased yesterday that an upcoming Hummer EV SUV overlanding concept will embrace off-the-grid adventuring with a rooftop solar panel and more.

Jeep has revealed the Wrangler-based Magneto 3.0 EV concept, and it points ahead toward the Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon EV due for North America next year.

