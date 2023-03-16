The soaring costs of residential electricity may be taking a toll on EV charging satisfaction. VW introduces one of its upcoming small, affordable EVs for Europe. And Tesla owners want to repair their cars independently. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Owners are suing Tesla and seeking class action status over an alleged violation of antitrust laws, in which the company limits competition and forces owners to use Tesla’s service centers and to source parts directly from the automaker.

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.2all concept car, previewing an affordable sub-$30,000 VW electric car—one of the several compact EVs the automaker is preparing for the European market and perhaps beyond.

And EV owners are less satisfied with their home charging experience than they were last year. Although there are a number of reasons to unravel in these latest results from survey giant J.D. Power, the 9% hike in the cost of residential electricity may be the most to blame—especially the 23% hike in costs for those in New England, year over year.

