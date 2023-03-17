BMW confirms a futuristic EV interface that puts the windshield to use. Peak ICE vehicle sales is already in the past and peak oil is just a few years ahead. And how will 7-Eleven’s charging network take form? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The convenience-store chain 7-Eleven has an ambitious EV charging network plan, the company revealed Thursday. It aims to be one of the largest charging networks in North America, with charging stations at many locations in the U.S. and eventually Canada, plus support for CHAdeMO and CCS charging—as well as Tesla with an adapter.

BMW has confirmed that its Neue Klasse family of EVs, due to arrive starting in 2025, will feature a much-simplified dash and full-windshield panoramic head-up display—like what the brand teased in its i Vision Dee concept earlier this year.

And according to a recent report, the worldwide market for internal-combustion vehicles is in “structural decline,” with ICE vehicle sales already down 20% from the 2017 peak. Peak oil demand for transportation is now shifted up to 2027—much sooner than what was predicted even a few years ago.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter