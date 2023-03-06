VW’s Scout electric SUV brand comes out and teases its first model, due in 2026. SUVs are fueling global oil demand, and electric SUVs aren’t solving it. Mercedes readies its eSprinter for more range and a wide range of uses. And Tesla cuts prices again. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has once again cut prices on the Model S and Model X. With these cuts of $5,000 to $10,000, Tesla is now effectively bringing the Dual Motor Model S just below the price of the dual-motor Lucid Air Pure that beats the equivalent Model S in range. It’s also bringing Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X to their lowest prices yet—both to the same $111,380.

Mercedes-Benz has made efficiency and flexibility core focal points for the new generation of eSprinter electric vans recently revealed. With LFP battery packs, heat-pump tech, and modular propulsion systems, these vans will be ready for a range of upfits, if not the Vanlife quite yet.

Scout Motors, the new electric vehicle brand from Volkswagen, on Friday confirmed that its first model will be an SUV in the $40,000 range, built at a new $2 billion factory in South Carolina. That model won’t arrive until 2026, but it will be followed by a larger electric pickup truck.

And whether it’s the price of fashion or practicality: SUVs are fueling global oil demand and fouling CO2 targets, while neither electric SUVs nor electric vehicles as a whole are doing enough to offset that, according to a new analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Downsized vehicles with smaller batteries, battery swapping, and other tech advances might though.

_______________________________________

