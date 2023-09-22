Hyundai wraps in free chargers with its new EVs. Look for various improvements for Audi’s Q4 E-Tron. New projections are more bullish about global EV adoption. And what’s Toyota calling its electrified models? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Those who purchase or lease a new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, or Kona Electric through October 31 can get a free home charger—plus up to $600 to cover installation. It’s offered through the company’s Hyundai Home service, which aggregates charging-station possibilities and helps frame solar and energy storage options.

The Audi Q4 E-Tron is getting increased range, plus faster charging, more power, and a sportier tune, the automaker announced Thursday—for Europe. While Audi hasn’t yet confirmed any of these changes for the U.S., based on how Audi has introduced improvements to its larger E-Tron models they’re likely for 2025.

Toyota earlier this week introduced an “Electrified Diversified” marketing campaign that appears to blur the differences between its hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs. Quick: What’s a “hybrid EV,” and is a “battery EV” or a “plug-in EV” the one without a tailpipe?

And research presented earlier this week by the Rocky Mountain Institute has led to a revised forecast from the organization—that EV sales will top two-thirds of global car sales by 2030. Credit the acceleration of EV sales in “late-adopting” countries with robust new-car sales.

_______________________________________

