A pickup truck is back on the table at VW, but it’s not fully electric. Ram teases its electric truck coming to dealerships next year. The Subaru Crosstrek no longer has a plug-in option. And EVs by the month return to Hyundai. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai will soon, once again, offer electric vehicles via a monthly subscription, with a single payment that includes insurance, roadside assistance, and maintenance. Based on 1,000 monthly miles, prices for the EV subscription, called Evolve+, start at $699 a month for the Kona Electric and $899 a month for the Ioniq 5. And of course it’s all coordinated via its own smartphone app.

According to VW’s top U.S. executive, the brand is considering either a hybrid or plug-in hybrid pickup truck for America. Timing is unclear, and the project appears to close the door (for now) on the Volkswagen electric truck that had seriously been on the table before the formation of the standalone Scout brand.

Subaru has confirmed to Green Car Reports that there is no plan for a Crosstrek Hybrid beyond 2023. A new-generation Crosstrek made its debut Thursday, and with the recent arrival of the Solterra, and California’s tighter requirements for upcoming plug-in hybrids, this 17-mile PHEV may have been living on borrowed time.

And in two new teaser photos of the production Ram 1500 REV electric truck, the Stellantis truck brand on Thursday showed that the front end of its production EV will likely look a lot like the concept truck it revealed last month at CES. More is due to be revealed on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter