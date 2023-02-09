At the Chicago Auto Show, Ram has released a first look at the production version of its upcoming fully electric pickup truck, to be called Ram 1500 REV.

The very limited preview, for now, comes in the form of two photos that show badges and front-end styling. More details are set to come on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, Ram said.

In teaser photos, the production Ram 1500 REV appears to have the same front-end appearance, with distinctive lighting that flows in twin paths to the side from the grille, as the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept shown at CES last month. The front end looks equally curvaceous, in the name of aerodynamics, with a hood bulge that extends some design continuity to internal combustion versions that will remain available.

Ram 1500 REV electric truck - teaser photo of production model

Ram previously confirmed that a range-extended Ram electric truck will sell alongside the fully electric truck and updated gasoline versions of the Ram. Specs and further info about this range-extended version are yet to come, but executives have suggested that it might be the key to this upcoming model’s claimed “class-leading real-world range.”

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares underscored last month to Green Car Reports that it will be a range-extended EV and not a plug-in hybrid. This variation of the production Ram Revolution will allow a late-mover advantage and will hit a sweet spot that doesn’t yet exist in the electric pickup market. That may allow Ram an advantage with regulations that may require some tougher decisions for GM and Ford, as those automakers will need to juggle production between non-plug-in internal combustion versions and fully electric models.

For the range-extended version, REV might have been the obvious badging. Ram hasn't yet clarified what the 'R' in REV stands for, if it's anything else than Ram or range. Expect that and a lot more on Super Bowl Sunday.