The SUV version of the GMC Hummer EV pledges to Tread Lightly. Electrify America plans to install more chargers at roadside travel centers. And Mazda’s flagship makes its debut in plug-in hybrid form. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mazda has revealed its flagship CX-90 SUV plug-in hybrid, with seating for up to eight, and a plug-in hybrid is an important part of the lineup. Although feature details, pricing, and positioning are all yet to come, the CX-90 arrives this spring and could be another compelling family vehicle for those who can’t jump all the way to an EV.

Electrify America has announced that it will be providing the hardware and support for about 1,000 fast-chargers at 200 TravelCenters of America (TA) sites, located along major highways at about 50-mile intervals. To be installed over the next five years, some of these chargers will factor in as among the 1,800 new charging stations EA plans by 2025.

And the first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV has been auctioned off for $500,000 at the legendary Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, to benefit Tread Lightly. Although as we’ve noted before, the Hummer EV definitely does not tread lightly and the EV SUV might actually be the heaviest SUV ever.

_______________________________________

