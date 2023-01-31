Electrify America on Monday announced plans to install EV fast-charging stations at TravelCenters of America (TA) locations beginning later this year.

An agreement between the two companies calls for approximately 1,000 individual chargers at 200 sites along major highways to be installed over five years, according to an Electrify America press release.

TA will own the chargers, but they'll be installed, maintained, and operated by Electrify America and considered part of the latter's network, meaning drivers will be able to locate them and pay for charging via the Electrify America app. As with other Electrify America fast-charging stations, these will include Plug & Charge connectivity and will be able to charge at up to 350 kw.

Electrify America chargers

"TA plans to continue working with federal, state, and local governments to accelerate America’s transition to alternative fuels and ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place," the company said in a statement, which also noted that chargers will be installed at 50-mile intervals.

That language indicates that this project is aiming to claim some of the funds bound for the federal EV charging network, which happens to require charging sites to be spaced every 50 miles. Other stipulations include four connectors with at least 150 kw output per site—something that this 350-kw hardware will almost certainly satisfy.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, at Electrify America DC fast-charger

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law set aside $7.5 billion toward this nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers, including $5 billion distributed to individual state plans.

Electrify America in 2021 announced plans to double its charging network by 2025, with more than 1,800 stations by then. These 200 should help get to that goal.

General Motors, Pilot, and EVgo are embarking on a similar project, with installations starting this year. That project aims for up to 500 DC fast-charging stations at Pilot and Flying J travel centers through 2025.