Ford might be considering a new charging connector. The shift to wind and solar is making EVs cleaner, fast. And Polestar switches to rear-wheel drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar is seeking a 300-mile range for its Polestar 2, as part of a switch of its single-motor model to rear-wheel drive. There are various other improvements to the battery, drive-system, and tech feature set in revamped, upcoming 2024 models.

Ford has filed a patent for a new type of EV charging connector employing a magnetic coupling. It’s not inductive charging, though, and uses magnets to help align and secure physical conductors. Sound a bit like the MagSafe connector you might use for Apple products?

And according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the rise of wind and solar in our nation’s energy mix will choke off coal and natural gas—making EVs cleaner, even in the short term looking at the next few years.

