Vinfast claims 330 miles of U.S. range for its three-row electric SUV. California re-ups its EV incentives for lower-income households. EV collision repair remains more expensive. And the uniquely boxy Mercedes EQB gets a refresh. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A series of tech and styling improvements due in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB EV will help make this compact yet boxy and spacious SUV—seating up to seven—even more distinctive in the market. Plug & Charge compatibility, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new infotainment system are among the upgrades.

Vietnam’s Vinfast announced earlier in the week that its three-row VF9 electric SUV, set to be made in the U.S., hits an EPA-cycle 330 miles of range. That’s higher than some other upcoming three-row models like the Kia EV9, although the VF 9’s starting price of $83,000 will limit its appeal next to established premium brands.

California has announced that it will phase out its existing EV incentive program and instead, under Clean Cars 4 All, introduce one that incentivizes low-income drivers replacing older, higher-polluting vehicles.

And according to a study looking into data from the collision repair industry, crash repair remains more expensive for EVs than for gasoline models. Take Tesla out of the calculation and the number improved, but those expensive battery packs likely continue to skew the picture.

_______________________________________

