We may need eight times the U.S. chargers by 2030 to keep up with EV growth. Mercedes might retire its EQ badge, if not brand. And Tesla cuts prices, meaning at least one popular model costs effectively 30% less. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Just days after reporting disappointing delivery figures, Tesla has cut prices for all the models in its lineup. With the Model Y now qualifying for the $7,500 EV tax credit, it’s effectively more than $20,000 cheaper than it was yesterday morning.

Just keeping up with anticipated EV adoption will require eight times the U.S. chargers by 2030, according to a new study from S&P Global Mobility. And even accounting for home charging, we’ll need to quadruple the U.S. public charging network from 2022 to 2025, it claims.

And in another sign that EVs are becoming mainstream, Mercedes-Benz reportedly might abandon its EQ badging for EVs starting in less than two years. Does this mean that it also plans to wind down its once-ambitious EQ sub-brand that was originally tasked not only with EVs but with mobility, charging, and more?

____________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter