GM and Ford look at using EVs as virtual power plants. Cell-to-chassis tech nears production in an EV from China. And we look at how the inductive charging robot that Ram teased might work in the real world. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Ram EV inductive charging robot shown last week at CES with the introduction of the electric truck concept is indeed production-bound—and we took a closer look at how this unit works and how it could make things easier for owners with multiple EVs in the garage.

GM and Ford are among the companies that have signed on to a pilot project aiming to use large pools of EVs to help smooth the grid as virtual power plants, reducing the need for the use of so-called “peaker” power plants that often dramatically add to pollution issues.

And the Chinese startup Neta Auto has announced an agreement with the battery supplier CATL that might lead to a world-first use of cell-to-chassis tech in an EV—something Tesla teased at its Battery Day but hasn’t yet delivered.

