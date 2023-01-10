A Ram extended-range EV will help run faster than regulations. Lightyear opens the waitlist for its $40,000 model. Goodyear shows a tire that’s 90% sustainable. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

While Ford and GM are aiming to make electric trucks and gasoline ones in the years ahead, Stellantis plans that plus a range-extended electric truck from Ram. And as Stellantis’ CEO told Green Car Reports, it’s part of a need to “run faster than regulations.”

Lightyear has opened the waitlist for its $40,000 Lightyear 2 solar car, which is due in 2025, with the U.S. targeted as one of its first markets. The company uses in-wheel motors in its Lightyear 0 and claims the most efficient production EV powertrain.

And Goodyear has shown a fuel-saving tire made of 90% sustainable materials. The low-rolling-resistance rubber includes 12 different tire components that are either sustainably sourced or go light on environmental impact.

____________________________________

