The Kia EV6 is among the top-rated EVs for reliability. Toyota is hooking up with a utility to test EV bidirectional charging. And we look at the Ford F-150 Lightning as a Best Car To Buy finalist—and find it’s just gone up in price by thousands. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has revolutionized the pickup truck—by making it fully electric, adding functionality the truck set will appreciate, and otherwise not messing with much. Its runaway demand is evidence already that Ford is on to something, and it easily deserves its spot as a Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist.

That said, Ford has raised prices on the F-150 Lightning yet again. This time the cost of the base Lightning Pro, with the standard range battery good for 240 miles, stands at $57,869—nearly 40% higher than earlier this year. That leaves us wondering if these trucks still serve as a tantalizing entry point for Ford Pro fleet services.

Toyota has teamed up with a Texas utility to launch a small pilot project in which it will study vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tech for smoothing the grid. Although Toyota has already been studying the use of hydrogen fuel cells for such a role, this is its first such U.S. test with a battery electric vehicle.

According to the latest data from Consumer Reports, Tesla and Nissan lead in EV reliability. The consumer organization ranked the Kia EV6, Tesla Model 3, and Nissan Leaf among the most reliable—although it still noted that hybrid vehicles perform better than EVs in reliability.

