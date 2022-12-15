Cold-weather EV range plummets across EVs, but it really varies by model. Choosing an EV is about your local health and air quality, too, a study reminds us. And we look at the Cadillac Lyriq up close. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Cadillac Lyriq is one of our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and it signals a lot of firsts. It’s not just the first mass-production model built around GM’s Ultium propulsion strategy; it’s the first EV for Cadillac, which plans to be all-electric by the end of the decade. We examine why it’s more than a harbinger for millions of future EVs. From initial drives, it’s an impressive luxury vehicle in its own right, and shaping up to be a good value.

Electric vehicle range suffers in cold-weather driving. While we know that much, a new report from the battery analysis firm Recurrent points out just how much real-world winter EV driving range varies by model.

And choosing an EV is more than a choice for the planet and lower carbon emissions; it’s an investment in better local air quality. And according to a new Cornell University study, drawing from vast EPA data modeling, the effects are quite stark: For example, in just five US metro areas a shift to EVs could save nearly 2,500 lives annually, thanks to the cleaner air and loss of tailpipe emissions.

