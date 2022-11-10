The Kia EV6 gets a big price hike, and we’re not just talking about the loss of its EV tax credit. Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 vehicles, but they’re already fixed. And Honda reveals the 2023 Accord Hybrid, aiming to make the high-mpg model the popular pick. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid is no longer playing the bit part in the bestselling sedan lineup; with the top-performance 2.0-liter turbo-4 gone, the Accord Hybrid is the sportier option, and Honda’s aiming for hybrid versions to make up half of Accord sales. The Accord Hybrid also gets the new sportier fourth-generation version of its two-mode hybrid system, Honda revealed.

The most affordable version of the 2023 Kia EV6 costs $7,100 more, versus 2022. That’s because the base 58-kwh Light trim level is gone, leaving only mid-level Wind and loaded GT-Line versions that now start near $50,000—plus the high-performance EV6 GT that starts at $62,695 and competes with the Tesla Model Y Performance.

And a software issue that could lead to the loss of power steering assist has prompted the recall of 40,168 Tesla vehicles. The recall affecting certain 2017-2021 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles has already been remedied with an over-the-air update, however.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter