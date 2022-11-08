Porsche reveals the first Formula E car for Gen3. Honda shows an EV concept for China. And we take a last drive in the new 43-mpg Avalon Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With the 2023 Toyota Crown arriving soon, a recent 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid test drive reminded us what a tough act this big, comfortable, efficient 43-mpg sedan is to follow. From its responsive yet easygoing road manners to its better-than-rated gas mileage, will the all-Hybrid, all-wheel-drive Crown measure up?

Although Formula E revealed the basics on its upcoming Gen3 race car earlier this year, the most significant remake of this race series yet just got real with the reveal of the first Gen3 racer, the Porsche 99X Electric. Like all the Gen3 cars, it’s shaping up to be lighter and faster, with more recuperation capability—and that’s likely to result in more exciting races no matter how some of the race rules are laid down.

And the Honda e:N2 Concept previews another model in the Japanese automaker’s line of joint-venture EVs for China—and, perhaps, a distinctive new look for Honda EVs. Will Honda’s e:N EVs for China fit in next to its joint-venture Prologue with GM, the upcoming affordable EV with GM, its own dedicated EV platform, Sony-Honda EVs, and its European Honda E? It’s a lot of different EVs to potentially fit into the family.

