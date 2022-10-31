Nissan teases a very compact spin on electric trucks. Some Taco Bell locations are adding speedy EV charging. And GM reports that it won’t hit its intended 400,000 EVs by the end of 2023. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM last week gave some indications that it’s facing a slower mass-market production ramp of Ultium EVs than intended, while production and sales of its Bolt EV and EUV remain strong and it posted a big increase in gasoline truck deliveries. The sluggish start is reportedly due to battery supply—its joint-venture Ohio plant, specifically—although it still plans to hit its goal of 1 million EVs in North America annually by 2025.

Nissan hasn’t confirmed whether it’s building the Max-Out electric pickup concept shown late last year; but is showing a Leaf-powered Nissan Sunny EV, at this week’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

And more than 100 Taco Bell restaurants are getting EV fast-charging stations at 75 kw or more, allowing about 100 miles of extra range for many EV drivers in just 20 minutes. The locations are enabled with battery-boosted, U.S.-built charging hardware, some with onsite solar. Is this a new template for fast-food EV charging?

