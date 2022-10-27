Nearly $1 billion in funds goes toward electric school buses across the nation. Putting EV chargers on streetlight poles makes sense for cutting CO2. And Hyundai makes its astounding fast-charging claims for its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models more accessible. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai is introducing a Battery Conditioning feature that will cut real-world fast-charging times for the 2023 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, by warming the battery ahead of charging stops. With the same potentially on the way for the Kia EV6, it might make all of these EVs more likely to reproduce their 18-minute charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kw CCS connector.

The EPA yesterday announced recipients of nearly $1 billion toward electric school buses. This round of immediate funding, the first in a five-year, $5 billion program enabled by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will bring more than 2,400 big yellow EVs spanning all 50 states plus D.C.

And there’s mounting evidence that simply placing EV chargers on light poles makes a lot of sense to ease city street clutter and provide a way for apartment-dwellers to own EVs, charging them streetside overnight. According to a new study from the UK, it’s also the low-CO2 solution versus other charger types.

