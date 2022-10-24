The 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is recalled for a battery fuse. Nikola plans to add 60 hydrogen stations with the help of government funds. Foxconn reveals more Foxtron EVs. And we look at why the Volvo EX90 electric SUV will get a big battery pack despite the added carbon footprint. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Nearly 14,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years have been recalled for an issue with the battery pack’s 200-amp fuse. No fires or incidents have been reported, but the issue it’s fixing might potentially leave some owners stalled.

The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV gets a big battery, so as to balance the needs between EV driving range and bidirectional charging, the automaker explained to Green Car Reports. The EX90 will be ready for AC and DC bidirectional charging, smart charging, and in some markets, home energy management. And with Volvo going all-electric by 2030, expect this to be the leading edge of a whole ecosystem.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, best known as the maker of the iPhone, recently unveiled its first production EV, the Foxtron Model C, due later in 2023. Also shown were two new prototypes, bringing the number of distinct EVs it’s already shown for Foxtron to five.

Nikola announced last week its intent to build 60 hydrogen fueling stations for fuel-cell trucks by 2026, thanks to lower costs enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives plus other state-level incentives.

_______________________________________

