Californians support the 2035 gasoline vehicle ban, but it’s split along party lines. Foxconn previews more Foxtron EVs, and says it will build Indi One. And GM sees an energy business far beyond EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors this morning confirmed that it aims to offer its first home energy system in the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV—capable of home backup during blackouts. That was part of a broader announcement of a new business involved in “cohesive energy management” going well beyond the EVs themselves.

The Taiwanese company Foxconn recently agreed to build initial versions of the Indi One EV in Ohio, as one of its contract manufacturing gigs at the former GM assembly plant that’s also due to build the Lordstown Endurance and Fisker Pear. It also rolled out prototype versions of two “self-developed” vehicles—an electric hatchback and electric pickup—that are part of its budding Foxtron EV brand.

And according to a new UC Berkeley poll, although a majority of Californians support the state’s EV plan, set to ban sales of gasoline vehicles by 2035, positions on it are highly partisan. It found 77% of registered Democrats supported the plan while 81% of Republicans were against it. A poll last year did however find that despite party affiliation Americans overwhelmingly see EVs as better for the environment.

