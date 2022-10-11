Foxconn recently signed a memorandum of understanding with IndiEV to build initial versions of the startup's One EV at its Ohio factory, while also showing two more EVs of its own.

Under the agreement, Foxconn will manufacture "the first Indi One prototype vehicles" at its factory in Lordstown, Ohio, according to a company press release. It's one of several contract manufacturing jobs the Taiwanese company has accumulated for the factory, which originally served General Motors and was acquired by Foxconn from Lordstown Motors.

Teaser for Foxtron Model V

Los Angeles-based Indi has discussed a 95-kwh battery pack and 300-mile range for the One. A small hatchback, it will also have a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain producing 475 hp and getting the One from 0-60 mph in a claimed 4.2 seconds. But what really sets it apart is a powerful computer that will allow for streaming content and playing AAA video games, Indi claims.

Indi is targeting a $45,000 base price and is currently accepting reservations. It's unclear when production of customer cars will start, however, as the agreement with Foxconn only extends to prototype vehicles currently.

Foxconn also announced two more vehicles for its Foxtron EV brand: the Model V pickup truck and Model B compact hatchback. This follows the three "self-developed" EVs Foxtron revealed in 2021.

Teaser for Foxtron Model B

The company was light on details of the Model V pickup, but it doesn't appear to be based on the Lordstown Endurance Foxconn is now manufacturing under contract in Ohio for the former owner of its factory. Lordstown's first few Endurance electric pickups were recently completed, although it's advised that more funding will be needed for a ramp-up at volume.

Foxconn did confirm that the Model B is based on the company's own modular EV platform first announced in 2020.

It's unclear whether the Model B then might be related to the Fisker Pear, which Fisker has said will feature some underpinnings from Foxconn and be built by the Taiwanese company in Ohio.