Rivian’s Georgia factory might have become a little more expensive. The U.S. has some work ahead to catch up with other countries in providing enough public charging. And GM cranks out Bolt EVs but is on a slow ramp with Ultium. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As part of a quarterly sales update, General Motors revealed Monday that sales of its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV models surged in the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the two vehicles available so far based on the company’s new Ultium architecture, the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyric, are trickling out at a very low rate 10 months after the first Hummer EV delivery.

Rivian earlier this year announced a mammoth $5 billion factory for Georgia, due to start producing electric trucks in 2024 and also due to be the debut factory for its mass-market, more efficiency-focused R2 lineup. Now a judge has rejected some of the plant’s $1.2 billion in proposed tax breaks and incentives.

And as the U.S. thinks big about public charging infrastructure and a buildout that works ahead of EV adoption—or at least keeps up with it—it’s worth keeping in mind that currently the U.S. lags other countries in chargers per registered EV.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter