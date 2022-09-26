Tesla models in the U.S. and Canada can fast-charge at a wider range of stations. The Nikola Badger hydrogen fuel-cell pickup would have essentially been a GM product, according to testimony. And how well does the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid rival the Toyota RAV4 Prime? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has released a $250 CCS adapter for North America that allows newer Tesla models to fast-charge at up to 250 kw on networks like Electrify America, EVgo, and others.

In a first drive review of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, we found that its much-improved electric range and stronger electric motors make it perkier and more electric for far more miles than before—38 miles all-electric now, and a close rival to the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

And according to testimony last week from a GM engineer, the much-hyped Nikola Badger hydrogen fuel-cell pickup would have contained almost no Nikola parts. That runs counter to what Nikola’s then-CEO Trevor Milton had suggested at the time.

