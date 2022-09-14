The $25,000 Tesla might remain mothballed, but the company sees the need for affordable models. Electric Honda motorcycles are coming at last. And Jeep is adding to its lineup of plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe versions. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Jeep today announced an expansion of its 4xe plug-in hybrid family, not with new models quite yet (there’s a Grand Wagoneer 4xe on the way), but soon with a rugged 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe that serves as a base model for the lineup. There’s also a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition that celebrates 30 years of this family SUV. Both carry over the same plug-in hybrid powertrain that achieves up to 25 all-electric miles in the Grand Cherokee, according to Jeep.

Honda plans to launch 10 electric motorcycle models globally by 2025, with multiple models headed to the U.S. That includes solid-state batteries for the future, electric mopeds, and even an electric motorcycle for kids. And it’s likely Honda will extend its ideas regarding battery swapping to these bikes.

And will the $25,000 Tesla happen? While comments from Tesla’s head of investor relations earlier this week seemed to put a damper on the possibility of such a Model 2 once again, they did suggest that Tesla needs more affordable models in its lineup.

