BMW’s shift to cylindrical cells is official. Bollinger B1 and B2 electric trucks are back on, thanks to Mullen investment. Harbinger bows in the commercial-EV space with claims it can cost less. And we drive the Lexus RX 450h+. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a brief drive review of the 2023 Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, we found the most electric—but not fully electric—version of this bestselling luxury EV to fall a bit short of the mileage and acceleration demonstrated by the smaller NX 450h+ and Toyota RAV4 Prime.

BMW this morning confirmed its shift to cylindrical cells in upcoming EVs, along with promises of up to 30% more range, faster charging, and cell-to-pack technology in vehicles set to start arriving in 2025. It also outlined plans to halve the cost of batteries and incorporate LFP cells in upcoming models. A solid-state demonstrator and U.S.-built batteries are all part of the plan, too.

A new commercial EV startup called Harbinger is claiming to erase the up-front cost premium of electric commercial-duty trucks versus internal combustion ones. With a modular battery pack and “eAxle,” plus steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems and 800-volt DC fast-charging claimed to be just an hour, it might hit a sweet spot on technology versus cost.

With a majority stake announced in Michigan’s Bollinger Motors announced Thursday, Mullen Automotive is apparently reviving plans for the Bollinger B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup. A release on the deal said that B1 and B2 production will start after Bollinger’s commercial trucks go into production in Michigan, with Roush as a contract manufacturer.

