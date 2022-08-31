California commits to ban internal combustion vehicles when one brand dominates EV sales. The slate of EVs with more than 300 miles of range has grown, especially in 2022. And Rivian will help level your in-vehicle campsite. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In its next over-the-air software update, Rivian plans to reveal a Camp Mode that will, among other things, automatically level the R1T or R1S trucks so that owners can sleep better. Anyone who’s gone car camping in the mountains is going to appreciate this one.

According to a roundup from the U.S. Department of Energy, there are now at least 14 distinct EVs with an EPA range of 300 miles. As recently as 2016 there was just one.

California topped 15% EV sales in Q2, and the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 continue their EV sales dominance in the Golden State, where in Q2 the Model Y outsold the Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado combined. Yes, we’re talking about the longtime-top-selling gasoline versions of those trucks.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter