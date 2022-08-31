Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has teased another new feature for the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV aimed at outdoor adventures.

Camp Mode will prep vehicles for overnight stays in the woods by shutting off screens, conserving battery power, activating flood lights, and automatically leveling the suspension to provide a flat sleeping surface when the vehicle is parked on a hill, Scaringe said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

Had help beta testing Camp Mode. Can’t wait for you to try it! Rolling out very soon in next OTA update… pic.twitter.com/JNoOAjWupr — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 27, 2022

The new mode is still in beta testing, but will be released in Rivian's next over-the-air (OTA) update, Scaringe said. Rivian has already added some features to customer vehicles through OTA updates, including a Pet Comfort Mode, Soft Sand driving mode, and Show and Tell Mode, which keeps exterior lights and the in-car screens on indefinitely while the vehicle is in park.

But Camp Mode's automatic leveling could be particularly useful for owners who use their vehicles as Rivian intended. While this is something offered in the aftermarket for vehicles from Land Rover and others, we're not aware of another original-equipment equivalent.

2023 Rivian R1S

The CEO last year teased the R1S as an "awesome car-camping setup" due to its flat-folding seats, which create room for sleeping bags or an air mattress. Automatic suspension leveling complements that.

The feature might prove even more useful for those considering a topper or bed-mounted tent for the R1T. The pickup can also be equipped with an all-electric camp kitchen, which slides out of the Gear Tunnel located behind the cab.

And for when you're not sleeping in the truck, Rivian has announced a partnership with Under Canvas to provide charging while glamping.