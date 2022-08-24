Polestar battery tech is going into some fast, efficient watercraft. Toyota and CARB are cooperating. And EVs cost far less to “fuel” than gasoline vehicles. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

According to recent estimates from the Department of Energy, every U.S.-market EV costs less than $1,000 to “fuel”—meaning charge with electricity—compared to $2,000 to $7,000 for most gasoline vehicles. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids were in the middle.

The EV maker Polestar has made an agreement with fellow Swedish firm Candela that will put Polestar’s battery and charging tech into electric hydrofoils that use 80% less energy at high speeds versus traditional motorboats.

And Toyota announced Tuesday that it’s making good with California and its Air Resources Board. The automaker recognized the state’s authority to set its own (stronger) vehicle emissions standards, which Toyota has challenged in recent years.

