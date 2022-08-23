The EV tax credit revamp might have some companies reexamining U.S. production plans. Audi teases a rugged crossover EV concept. And Kia reveals performance and spec details for the quickest EV6. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia has announced U.S.-market details for its quickest, most powerful EV6 GT model. Rated at 576 hp, the 2023 Kia EV6 GT boasts acceleration and top-speed numbers that beat the Tesla Model Y Performance. Although it hasn’t yet confirmed range or sticker price for this model.

Audi last week provided a first glimpse of a rugged electric crossover concept, the Activesphere, that will be fully revealed in early 2023. The Activesphere’s focus is on “maximum variability for an active lifestyle—both on and off pavement,” the automaker said.

And according to a Reuters report, the Inflation Reduction Act and its revamped federal EV tax credit—disqualifying a number of popular EVs—might be prompting Hyundai to move up its timeline for U.S. EV production. The automaker earlier this year announced a Georgia factory that would ramp up production, starting in the first half of 2025, toward 300,000 EVs annually. But the report suggests Hyundai is aiming for the second half of 2024 instead.