Demand for the Fisker Ocean electric SUV is exceeding expectations and has Fisker looking to expand production—perhaps in the United States.

Ocean production, which is scheduled to start in November at contractor Magna's Austrian factory, was originally pegged at 50,000 units per year. But Fisker said Friday in a press release that volume could expand in 2024, starting with Magna and potentially including a second manufacturing site.

"We are also exploring expanding operations to meet this growing demand, including considering manufacturing in the United States," CEO Henrik Fisker said in a statement.

2023 Fisker Ocean

The entire 5,000-unit run of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition sold out in 30 days earlier this year, and Fisker claims to have a 1,000-name waitlist for that version. The company also claims to have a total of 58,000 reservations (including a smaller number of firm orders) and anticipates 80,000 by the end of the year.

Fisker opened up money-down reservations for its Ocean Ultra and Sport models earlier this month, as a potential workaround for the federal EV tax credit—although it's still unclear whether they'll still be eligible delivered in 2023.

A U.S.-built Ocean would likely be fully eligible for the tax credit in 2023, though beyond that would require a greater level of American supply-chain pieces.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Tax credit aside, the $37,499 base price of the Ocean Sport has spurred many reservations. It's one of many indications that EV sales could be far stronger with more affordable entries. Fisker plans one of those, with the $29,900 Ohio-built Pear urban EV, slated for production at the ex-General Motors factory briefly owned by Lordstown Motors, and now run by Foxconn.

While Fisker has been taking reservations for the Ocean, and opened reservations for the Pear in February, it hasn't delivered a single vehicle to a customer. But the company claims the start of Ocean production remains on-track to hit its November 17 target.