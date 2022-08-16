With President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, time is nearly up to get your purchase paperwork completed for a new EV or plug-in hybrid and still earn the federal tax credit.

While the revamped EV tax credit contained in the bill includes many top-level provisions that are likely to set the supply chain up for more American-made EVs soon, in the short term it will take away bottom-line money from many looking to purchase an EV or plug-in hybrid—and put some severe limitations on the number of choices you have in the market.

The tax credit knocks out higher-priced and luxury EVs, with a cap of $80,000 for vans, SUVs, and pickups, and a cap of $55,000 for passenger cars.

It also sets a maximum adjusted gross income (AGI) for those who can claim the credit, of $150,000 for single filers, $225,000 for heads of households, and $300,000 for joint filers.

2022 Rivian R1T

There is an exception on the eve of the new rule, which starts as soon as Biden signs: A binding purchase contract will grandfather in the old qualification terms. Fisker may have had the right idea in tying up orders for its Ocean One launch edition recently. Fellow startup electric vehicle makers Rivian and Lucid are among several brands that have flexed the rules in recent days to help make more orders binding.

The tax credit is almost certainly gone for the rest of 2022 and will be back at the beginning of 2023 for a smaller group of vehicles. Some domestic-content and supply-chain rules need guidance from the Treasury Department, and automakers will shift to more U.S.-sourced batteries and components, but this won’t happen overnight—or even in a year.

In the meantime, we’ve looked at price and final assembly location—distilling the federal government’s current list of eligible vehicles in steps—as a starting point for getting a realistic idea of which vehicles will be eligible in calendar year 2023.

FULLY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Electric vehicles that currently qualify but are too expensive to meet the new price caps:

Audi E-Tron GT

BMW iX

Genesis G80 Electrified

GMC Hummer EV

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Porsche Taycan

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1T

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG

Electric vehicles that would continue to qualify by price but aren’t built in North America:

Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback

Audi Q4 SUV and Sportback

BMW i4

Fisker Ocean

Genesis GV60

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Jaguar I-Pace

Kia EV6

Kia Niro EV

Mazda MX-30

Mini Cooper SE

Polestar 2

Subaru Solterra

Toyota BZ4X

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

EVs that will likely qualify in 2023 on price and assembly point in 2023 (before tighter supply-chain rules):

Chevrolet Bolt EV (with the lifting of the 200,000-vehicle cap)

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford E-Transit

Ford F-150 Lightning

Nissan Leaf

Volkswagen ID.4

Tesla Model 3 (with the lifting of the 200,000-vehicle cap)

Tesla Model Y (with the lifting of the 200,000-vehicle cap)

2022 Tesla Model 3

PLUG-IN HYBRIDS

Plug-in hybrids will continue to qualify as clean vehicles eligible for the credit based on their battery size. But these simply don’t meet the price cut.

Audi A7 TFSI e Quattro plug-in hybrid

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

BMW 530e xDrive

BMW 745e xDrive

Land Rover Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid

McLaren Artura

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Porsche Panamera 4/S E-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe

These plug-in hybrids currently qualify on price but don’t have final assembly in the U.S.

Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro plug-in hybrid

BMW X5 xDrive45e

BMW 330e and 330e xDrive

Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid

Lexus NX 450h+

Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4

Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Volvo S60 Recharge Extended Range

Volvo V60 Recharge Extended Range

Volvo XC60 Recharge Extended Range

Volvo S90 Recharge Extended Range

Volvo XC90 Recharge Extended Range

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE

Plug-in hybrids that will likely qualify in 2023 (before tighter supply-chain rules):

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

