A launch edition of the Fisker Ocean is already sold out, and pre-orders for a second version of the Ocean will start November 18, the day after the planned start of production, the company confirmed in its second-quarter financial results.

Just 5,000 units of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition are planned, and customers gave the company a $5,000 down payment for each one. In a statement, CEO Henrik Fisker noted that many customers did this without even seeing the Ocean in person, let alone taking a test drive. That enthusiasm also fueled Fisker's stock-market listing through a SPAC reverse merger in October 2020.

2023 Fisker Ocean

In addition to the 5,000 Ocean One pre-orders secure with down payments, Fisker said it had 56,000 reservations (net of cancellations) as of August 1. That's up from 45,000 as of Fisker's Q1 2022 earnings call and 31,000 as of the company's Q4 2021 earnings call.

Production is scheduled to start at contractor Magna's Austrian factory November 17. Customers will be able to start converting those reservations into more firm pre-orders the following day, but only for the Ocean Extreme model. Pre-orders for the Ocean Ultra and Ocean Sport models will start in Q1 2023, the company said.

Fisker also confirmed an expansion of its retail locations. Fisker Lounge (previously referred to by the company as Experience Center) showrooms in Los Angeles and Munich are scheduled to open later this year, and Fisker aims to have 50 showrooms and service centers in North America and Europe by the end of 2023.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Unveiled in concept form at CES in 2020, the Ocean will have a maximum 350-mile range and $37,499 base price, Fisker has said. The company has also discussed a Flexible Lease program for $379 a month plus a $2,999 initiation and activation fee—allowing 30,000 miles a year plus the ability to walk away at any time without a penalty.

Fisker has already confirmed a second production model—the $29,900 Pear—and an agreement with Foxconn to build it at the Ohio factory also slated to manufacture the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck. It had started taking reservations for the Pear before the production deal was announced.