The Ford Mustang is going fully electric—in a few years. BMW is looking at four-motor electric M performance cars. Lincoln looked in the far-off future with a fresh concept. And Acura is calling its EV the ZDX. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

BMW announced that it’s testing a four-motor system for future M Performance EVs. Although Rivian already uses such a layout in its electric trucks, and it’s on the way for the Tesla Cybertruck and Lordstown Endurance—as well as supercars like the Rimac Nevera—this would be the first use in a mass-market performance car.

The entire Ford Mustang lineup is due to go fully electric in five years, according to a report. And as interest in the Mustang Mach-E continues to surge, the Ford Mustang Hybrid that’s been in the works for years might not be arriving at all. Does it muddle the message?

Ford’s Lincoln luxury brand is celebrating 100 years, but it’s thinking well into the next 100 years with its Model L100 Concept EV. With rear-hinged side doors and roof, a lack of any traditional steering wheel, and “social seating,” the L100 Concept provides a far-off future to think about plus some near-term hints about Lincoln design.

And just after showing the future of Acura design with its Precision EV Concept, the Honda luxury brand confirmed that its upcoming electric SUV will be badged ZDX. The Acura ZDX will be built on GM Ultium EV underpinnings, and Acura confirmed a Type S performance version is on the way. Let’s just hope it’s not as much of a limited niche vehicle as the previous ZDX.

And we’re still getting a lot of questions about the Inflation Reduction Act and how it’s changed eligibility for the EV tax credit. Based on IRS and DOE guidance issued earlier in the week, we’ve listed out which EV and PHEV models might be eligible in 2022.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter