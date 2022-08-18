Acura has confirmed that it will bring back a badge it’s used once before for its upcoming American-built electric SUV, due in 2024.

The Acura ZDX EV is set to be the first model from the brand to follow the design direction previewed in the Precision EV Concept the brand showed for the first time Thursday.

The ZDX badge was originally used for one of the predecessors of the “SUV coupe” look, offered from the 2010 through 2013 model years. That quirky niche vehicle was essentially a low-set version of the Acura MDX SUV, with some very limited rear head room and tight seating space that limited its appeal.

Acura ZDX EV announcement Acura Precision EV Concept Acura Precision EV Concept

The Precision EV Concept looked ahead to a future in which on one side, the design is inspired by a Formula 1 race car, with red lighting and a low-slung driving position, while on the other hand an autonomous-driving mode retracts the steering yoke and a calming underwater theme. Don’t look for either fully autonomous driving or the retractable yoke yet in the ZDX—although it’s possible we might see a version of GM’s Super Cruise driver-assist system in this model.

The brand confirmed upcoming Type S performance variants of the ZDX that “will continue to put the driver experience first in the electrified future.”

Acura Precision EV Concept

“Acura will remain focused on performance in the electrified era and Type S will continue to represent the pinnacle of this direction,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales, in a release. It's also confirmed that it will be rolling out EVs at a faster pace than its mainstream Honda counterpart.

The Acura ZDX is due to be built at Spring Hill, Tennessee, alongside the Cadillac Lyriq, and it will share its Ultium battery system and propulsion platform with related GM vehicles. Acura will offer subsequent electric models built on Honda’s own global electric vehicle architecture starting in 2026.