The lowest-priced U.S.-built version of the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $38,790, VW revealed this morning. That’s for a 62-kwh battery pack and an estimated 208 miles of range for the ID.4 Standard, which comes far better equipped than a typical base model.

Lucid Motors pointed to supply-chain issues in cutting its anticipated delivery target for this year by half—to just 6,000 to 7,000 of its Air electric luxury sedans in 2022. It’s hoping to move more, like logistics, in-house, and in the meantime it reported a continued expansion of its sales and service network, while its timeline for a plant expansion and the Gravity SUV remain on pace.

And according to a report out earlier this week, the current high-demand situation for many EVs, combined with the lack of state funds, has made many of California’s EV incentives out of reach for the low-income households for which they’re intended.

