The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan carries the Prophecy concept’s sleek and stunning look to production. And we have a couple of pieces of good news about charging-network investment. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has revealed its U.S.-bound Ioniq 6 electric sedan, and with a stunning design and detail-oriented package throughout—including impressive aerodynamics that could help maximize efficiency and range—it’s shaping up to be the strongest electric-sedan rival yet to the Tesla Model 3.

The German conglomerate Siemens is investing a “low triple-digit” amount in Electrify America, and with further investment from VW the charging network, which was set up as part of the automaker’s diesel-emissions settlement, is getting its first boost in funding beyond the original plan. Will the Siemens support help put EA on the path to becoming a viable alternative to the Tesla Supercharger network?

And the electric truck maker Rivian announced on Monday that its first three DC fast-charging sites open this week—in California and Colorado, as part of what it’s calling the Rivian Adventure Network. Each will be able to provide more than 200 kw and give R1T or R1S drivers up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes, according to the company.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter