Automakers want Congress to consider the EV tax credit yet again. Dynamic wireless charging gets put to another test. GM teased a first picture of its Blazer EV. And Tesla is on top for another year or two. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A group of four automakers—GM, Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis—have sent a letter to Senate and House of Representatives leadership asking for a renewed effort to reform the EV tax credit. This time, the automakers want to see the cap lifted, and a sunset for all automakers applied at the same time; it’s also noteworthy that this marks an alliance of interests that were split over a union-labor credit bonus under the previous proposal.

GM CEO Mary Barra yesterday teased the first full photo of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV that’s due for a July 18 reveal. The family-size EV will be priced from around $40,000 and arrive in fall 2023.

In a pilot project, Stellantis is testing a Fiat 500 electric car that can cover highway speeds without tapping into its battery charge—if it’s running on a special test track equipped with wireless dynamic charging. The automaker plans to test a wide range of vehicles with the tech, including one of Maserati’s upcoming EVs and an electric bus.

And according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report out today, looking at global automakers’ success in the EV market over the next few years, Tesla will be the world’s top EV maker for at least the next 18 months. And then Bloomberg sees VW, together with Audi and its other brands, taking over the number-one EV spot.

