Ford, VW, BMW, Honda, and Volvo are backing California emissions authority as a group of mainly Southern states challenges the EPA’s decision. Cadillac previewed a top-of-the-line luxury EV. And do EVs result in less stress for drivers? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As GM’s Cadillac luxury brand shifts to all-electric by the end of the decade, it’s working on a new electric flagship model for the lineup, called Celestiq. In pictures of the Cadillac Celestiq show car released Wednesday, it teased some of the design details—and it’s great to see it hasn’t become another rugged crossover.

A coalition of 17 states plus other interests earlier this spring allied to oppose the EPA’s decision to grant California Clean Air Act authority and rally for more pollution—under a belief that it will lower vehicle prices. Now five automakers have stepped up to side with the EPA.

Survey results conducted by Stellantis’ DS Automobiles brand suggest that drivers of EVs and hybrids are less stressed behind the wheel versus drivers of gasoline or diesel vehicles. And the extra quiet and refinement afforded by electric propulsion is a big part of it.

