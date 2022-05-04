Fisker today revealed a glimpse of a flagship electric sports car project aiming to showcase the company’s performance capabilities. Due in 2024, the production sports car will follow Fisker's more affordable Ocean and Pear models.

The car, so far called Project Ronin (harking to the movie with some great car chases), is described as being an “all-electric sport Grand Tourer,” with the battery pack integrated into its vehicle structure. The company claims that it “is designing and engineering Project Ronin to deliver the longest range of a production EV with the ultimate in high performance.”

To achieve that claim, the sports car would need to exceed incremental improvements that might improve on Lucid’s current 516 miles for its Air Grand Touring. In an Instagram post, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO of Fisker Inc., targeted a range of more than 550 miles.

2023 Fisker Ocean

That’s not quite as far as the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, which was claimed to have a 620-mile range when it was shown in 2017 and due in 2019. That model now remains pushed back to 2023 at the earliest.

Perhaps most noteworthy, Fisker says that Project Ronin is “signaling the Fisker brand’s return to its luxury design roots.” Fisker was referring to his previous company, Fisker Automotive, and his well-earned reputation for producing some universally loved shapes as a designer—including the BMW Z8, the Aston Martin DB9, and various Fisker designs including the Fisker Karma, which was revived as the Karma Revero and lives on today as the GS-6.

Fisker Atlantic Design Prototype - 2012 New York Auto Show

Whether that signals a shift just in design statement, or whether it means in actual pricing, the current iteration of Fisker has been focused on more affordable vehicles.

It will be the fledgling automaker’s third vehicle, following the $37,499 Fisker Ocean SUV, which is due to arrive for first deliveries by the end of 2022, and the Fisker Pear, a $29,900 urban EV that will be made in Ohio in partnership with iPhone maker Foxconn, starting in 2024.

Fisker reports that it has more than 40,000 reservations for its Ocean, and it says that there will be no price changes on the Ocean through 2023.

Fisker plans a prototype form of the sports car in August 2023, with production due in the second half of 2024.