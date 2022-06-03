Mercedes puts a price on its EQB electric SUV. Toyota gets in the home energy storage business—albeit only in Japan, for now. And Ford’s CEO sees EVs as the spark for a big industry consolidation. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Is the auto industry headed for a big shakeout, and a price war over EVs? In a financial conference this week, Ford CEO Jim Farley explained how the company will need to change its ways. From simplified vehicles and direct-to-consumer sales, to more focus on aerodynamics, efficiency, and operating cost, the top Ford executive underscored that pivoting the business requires a comprehensive approach.

Toyota has revealed a home battery energy storage system that’s similar in concept to Tesla’s Powerwall. Although it has a storage capacity of just 8.7 kwh, the component set can potentially draw AC power from hybrids, PHEVs, or EVs to serve as emergency backup power—or manage power from home solar.

And the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV has a starting price—$55,550, when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this summer. Mercedes detailed Exclusive and Pinnacle trim levels and EQB 300 and EQB 350 power levels for the model, which won’t stand out for driving range but will as perhaps the only model in its class to offer a third-row seat.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter