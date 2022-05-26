The Lucid Air has been recalled over a wiring issue—but nothing to do with its ace propulsion pieces. We sum up why we like the EV6 just a little bit more than the Ioniq 5, but why we think an important piece of tech is missing from both. And are brake-dust emissions from EVs something to be concerned about? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We recently did a 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line review in some less-than-ideal road-trip conditions. From that, and living with the EV6 and the Ioniq 5, we wrapped up some takeaways on EV6 real-world range, charging, and livability—and how it feels back-to-back with Ioniq 5.

European Union regulators are reportedly still aiming to include limits for brake dust emissions in upcoming Euro 7 standards. That’s something that at least one recent study suggests is higher for EVs due their additional battery-pack weight—yes, despite brake regen and one-pedal driving.

And the Lucid Air has been recalled over a wiring harness assembly that could lead to loss of instrument panel function. A very small portion of vehicles are affected but all 1,117 of the electric luxury sedans made before May 4 will require an inspection.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter