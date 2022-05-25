Polestar invests in some very fast-charging batteries, and Stellantis partners with Samsung SDI. And could a program in Seattle for putting EV chargers along residential streets serve as a template for other big cities? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The automaker Stellantis on Tuesday announced a joint-venture EV battery plant with Samsung SDI, in Indiana. Set to start in 2025, the plant will be one of two North American battery supply plants and will play a role in the electric shift of Stellantis’ many brands, which include Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler.

Polestar announced that it’s investing in the battery firm StoreDot, which aims, by 2024, to mass-produce EV batteries capable of adding nearly 100 miles of range in five minutes of charging. From here, Polestar will test StoreDot’s silicon-based battery tech in “proof-of-concept cars,” with it considered for production models by 2026 at the earliest.

And for those without off-street parking who would rather drive an EV, there’s hope—if you live in Seattle. The Pacific Northwest city has a program through which you can request a Level 2 curbside station at no cost, paying a flat fee per kwh used. Since it’s on a public street, it will be first-come, first-served, of course, so it might take some negotiation with neighbors.

